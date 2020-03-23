GrubHub Stock the Ideal Coronavirus Play?Many restaurants across the country are either closed or empty due to the spreading coronavirus threat. But we all have to eat. And for those who can't cook or need a break, there's food delivery. And that's where GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) could really benefit from the coronavirus lockdown.GRUB stock has taking a beating, recently at a new.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...