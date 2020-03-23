Prosafe SE: Market update on ongoing operations / contracts

Prosafe hereby provides the following update on ongoing operations / contracts in light of COVID-19 and the oil price crash;

Safe Concordia: On location and dayrate, although client personnel are demobilized



Safe Notos: Disconnected and client personnel demobilized. On 95% stand-by dayrate



Safe Eurus: Disconnected and client personnel demobilized. On 95% stand-by dayrate



Safe Zephyrus: Vessel was ready to mobilize from Averøy in Norway to support the Thistle project for a 21-day firm period, but was instructed by client on 20th March not to mobilize. Prosafe will claim full contract value, ca. USD 2 million. A press release from the client stated "The Group has reviewed each of its assets and related spending plans in light of the current lower oil price environment. EnQuest's updated working assumption is not to re-start production at the Heather and Thistle/Deveron fields."

Prosafe will provide further updates to the market as and if required.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS.