The "Europe EV Powertrain Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EV powertrain market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 5.27 Bn in 2018 to US$ 13.37 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The spurring electric mobility sector across the world is enabling manufacturers to invest in innovative models with advanced technologies, which facilitates them to introduce efficient vehicles. However, one of the crucial challenged faced by the EV manufacturers converting a prototype to a commercialized vehicle is the price of the powertrain. The modern-day powertrains are expensive, and owing to the fact that powertrains are the most critical component of EVs, the manufacturers are compelled to compromise on the budgets of respective vehicles.

The automotive industry is expanding at a rapid rate over the years across the globe. The internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, as well as the electric vehicles (EV) manufacturers, are pacing up their production volumes in order to meet the continually rising demand from the customers. The auto industry is expected to be driven by electric vehicles in the near future, owing to the rising awareness among the vehicle customers, governmental strategies to reduce carbon emission and subsidies towards procuring EVs. These factors are prominently acting as crucial parameters for the growth of the EV powertrain market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe EV Powertrain Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 EV Powertrain Market Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Europe EV Powertrain Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Technological advancements in conventional engines is expected to drive the growth of EV powertrain market

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High prices of electric vehicle is acting as a major restraining factor

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Venturing of ICE Vehicle Makers into Electric Vehicle Segment

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Reduction in Powertrain Cost Would Stimulate Market Growth

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. EV Powertrain Market Europe Market Analysis

6.1 Europe EV Powertrain Market Overview

6.2 Europe EV Powertrain Market, Forecast and Analysis

7. Europe EV Powertrain Market Analysis by Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 EV Powertrain Market Breakdown, by Product Type, 2018 and 2027

7.3 Series Hybrid Powertrain

7.4 Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

7.5 Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

7.6 Mild Hybrid Powertrain

7.7 Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

8. Europe EV Powertrain Market Analysis by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 EV Powertrain Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 and 2027

8.3 Passenger Cars

8.4 Commercial Vehicles

9. Europe EV Powertrain Market Country Analysis

9.1.1 Europe EV Powertrain Market Breakdown, by Country

9.1.1.1 Germany EV Powertrain Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.2 France EV Powertrain Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.3 Sweden EV Powertrain Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.4 UK EV Powertrain Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.5 Netherlands EV Powertrain Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.6 Slovakia EV Powertrain Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.1.1.7 Rest of Europe EV Powertrain Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10. EV Powertrain Market Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Development

11. EV Powertrain Market Company Profiles

11.1 Continental AG

11.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.3 Cummins, Inc.

11.4 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

11.5 Magna International Inc.

11.6 Tata Elxsi

11.7 Dana Limited

11.8 Valeo SA

11.9 Mahle GmbH

11.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

