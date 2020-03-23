Life Insurance Does Cover Coronavirus, Says Life Ant

Life Ant Has Just Posted a New Article to its Website with In-Depth Information about this Serious, Important and Timely Topic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Currently, the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the world, leaving people feeling understandably nervous and unsure. The novel coronavirus, called COVID-19, currently has an estimated mortality rate of about 3 percent.

The founders of Life Ant, a life insurance quote provider based in New York City, understand that many people are wondering if their life insurance covers death from coronavirus. While most people do recover at home, COVID-19 is especially dangerous to people who are over the age of 60 and/or who have underlying health issues.

In an effort to help set peoples' minds at ease and provide them with accurate information about this timely topic, the founders recently wrote and posted an informative article titled "Does Life Insurance Cover Coronavirus?"

"Luckily, if you already have an insurance policy in place, it will still cover you if you pass away from complications related to the coronavirus," the new article noted, adding that this is true even if someone has traveled to a coronavirus-inflicted area.

"This is because insurance companies can't change policies that are already in place."

For people who are wondering if they can get a new life insurance policy to protect them and their loved ones during this challenging time, the article noted that it is still possible-with a few caveats.

New policies will be affected by COVID-19, the article noted; this is because there are a number of factors that insurance companies take into account when evaluating a new life insurance application.

"When you apply for life insurance, your insurer will evaluate your health to determine how much of a financial risk you pose to the company. If you have any underlying health conditions, this will make your health insurance policy more expensive," the article noted.

For people who are applying for life insurance, the article advises them to be honest on their application, even if it means they may pay a higher premium. For those who find it difficult to get a new policy due to their health or recent travel history, a guaranteed issue life insurance policy is a solid option.

"These life insurance policies require very minimal screening and do not require a health examination," the article noted.

