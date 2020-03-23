AVer Europe has announced its bestselling CAM520 professional plug-n-play camera has received certification for Google Hangouts Meet hardware, providing automatic updates, syncing and flexibility for users.

The CAM520 has received the certification following testing of its quality, reliability and interoperability in Google's partner lab. Creating a seamless communications experience, this partnership between Google and AVer Europe enables users to start chat conversations or video calls, make phone calls using Wi-Fi or data, send text messages with Google Voice or Project Fi, and automatically sync devices across their network.

Support for Google Hangouts Meet hardware begins with Chrome 70 update and offers more flexibility to a conference room and ensures that the CAM520 is always up to date with the latest software from Google, reducing any delays or potential barriers within video conferencing.

The AVer CAM520 is a professional grade yet user-friendly PTZ camera that is perfect for mid to large conference rooms. With 12X optical zoom, fast auto-focus functions, HD 1080p and smooth pan, tilt, zoom capabilities, the CAM520 results in uninterrupted sharp images for an outstanding video communication experience. It can capture the smallest details with absolute clarity. The built-in USB interface is compatible with any desktop or laptop and can be used with various meeting and video apps, making video conferencing as simple as plugging in a single cable.

Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing, comments: "We are proud to partner with Google to enhance the Hangout experience with the AVer CAM520. It makes communicating even easier!"

Mark Grady, Head of Meeting Room Channel Sales EMEA at Google, comments: "We're delighted to work with AVer to continue to make the Google video conferencing experience around Hangouts Meet Hardware a great one for our users."

The AVer CAM520 comes in a silver casing, with a three-year warranty and a two-year extension automatically upon successful completion of registration.

AVer CAM520 MSRP: £799 ex VAT

