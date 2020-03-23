Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Tradegate
23.03.20
16:46 Uhr
939,40 Euro
-55,10
-5,54 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
938,70
939,10
16:46
938,10
939,80
16:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A939,40-5,54 %