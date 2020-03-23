SpendEdge has been monitoring the global fleet vehicle leasing industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 8 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 105-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Industry, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Consumers are gradually drifting towards shared mobility services from private car ownership as the latter is resulting in recurring expenditure on maintenance and fuel. This shift towards shared mobility services by the corporate sector in particular, and the entry of major OEM into fleet leasing business is resulting in the spend growth in the fleet vehicle leasing industry.

Europe and North America are among the leading contributors to spend growth in the fleet vehicle leasing industry. Factors like consumer preference toward shared mobility and autonomous vehicles and an increase in corporate client base are driving the spend momentum in the industries in these regions.

The Top Fleet Vehicle Leasing Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Technology expense is acting as a key spend accelerator for fleet vehicle leasing service providers as they are implementing telematics to improve fuel management and data mapping related to maintenance and mileage. This is compelling them to increase their service charge to compensate for the rising OPEX. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top fleet vehicle leasing service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this industry.

Daimler- Before leasing cars, service providers often mention only the leasing fees that buyers are charged. These charges sometimes do not include other costs such as VAT, disposition fees, interest rates, and other taxes charged by service providers. This makes it critical for buyers to evaluate all the costs charged by this service provider and ask for a detailed fee structure for the lease. This will help buyers save significant costs and to compare service providers in an efficient way.

Societe Generale- Buyers are advised to ascertain the provision of value-added services from this fleet vehicle leasing service provider. Value-added services generally include roadside assistance, replacement vehicles, vehicle branding, and fuel cards. Such services benefit both buyers as well as service providers. For instance, vehicle branding is very useful to the mobility providers as it helps them to increase brand awareness, thereby potentially increase their customer base.

Holman Enterprises- It is always safe for buyers from a cost perspective to conduct a comprehensive TCO analysis before engaging with this service provider. They should analyze post procurement costs such as warehousing and maintenance expenses before engaging with this service provider.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Fleet vehicle leasing industry spend segmentation by region

Fleet vehicle leasing supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for fleet vehicle leasing service providers

Fleet vehicle leasing service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the fleet vehicle leasing industry

Fleet vehicle leasing pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the fleet vehicle leasing industry

