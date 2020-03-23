A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest web analytics engagement. In this engagement, Quantzig collaborated with a leading media services provider to help them understand the online behavior of customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005451/en/

As network and media service providers continue to launch their direct-to-consumer streaming services in 2020, competitors will likely scramble to offer content libraries broad enough to both attract and retain customers. Moreover, as the streaming wars intensify, customers are expecting to see more diverse on-demand options and personalized services from media services providers. Factors such as these are pressurizing players in the media and entertainment industry to devise new strategies to retain customers by offering better services. At the same time, one must not forget that an all-out streaming war is underway, with virtually every media company looking to establish direct relationships with consumers by offering better services.

Our agile web analytics platforms are designed to adapt to the changing business needs by continually adopting emerging trends to transform your business. Request a FREE proposal for personalized recommendations.

Facing similar challenges the client, a leading media services decided to collaborate with Quantzig to devise an end-to-end web analytics strategy. Intending to improve customer acquisition and drive subscription rates, Quantzig's web analytics experts adopted a three-pronged approach to solving the business problem for the client.

According to the web analytics experts at Quantzig, "A media services provider entrusted us with the task of developing a robust web analytics framework to address the challenges curtailing their customer acquisition efforts, our solutions helped them improve customer acquisition rate by 60%."

Speak to an expert for personalized recommendations and solution insights.

The web analytics experts at Quantzig built and implemented a comprehensive web analytics maturity framework covering subscriptions, engagements, and personalization.

Quantzig's web analytics solutions provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve customer acquisition rate by 60%

Analyze user behavior to drive engagement rates

Our advanced web analytics platforms are engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for faster implementation and insight generation, Request a FREE demo to gain complimentary access.

This web analytics engagement provided predictive insights on:

Leveraging clickstream data analytics that combined demographics, search and browsing data to suggest the right ads and its placement to improve CX

Developing a web analytics framework that would help optimize the data and provide usable metrics at a granular level

To read more about the scope of our engagement, Request more information.

According to our analytics experts, 2020 promises to be a seminal year for the media and entertainment industry due to the large-scale rollout of 5G and launch of many over-the-top (OTT) streaming services. With many such developments paving their way into the media and entertainment industry, opportunities abound for those who can capitalize on the market trends, while keeping a close watch on the everchanging regulatory landscape. Request a FREE Proof of concept for deeper insights and personalized recommendations.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005451/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us