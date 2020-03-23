GlobeX Data Ltd.: Corona Virus COVID-19 Hits Home Worldwide as GlobeX Data's Secure Cloud Communications Services Demand Soars

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has received an increase in demand for its Swiss hosted secure document management and secure communications cloud services, due to an increase need for companies to protect their communications, as more and more people work remotely due to the COVID-19, using for the most part, unsecured internet connections.

The Company is working with several resellers worldwide as demand for its secure email and document management cloud services is increasing. In addition to the roll outs planned in the South Asia and APAC regions, demand is being felt in the USA and Canada as more and more companies are forced to send their workforce to work out of their home.

GlobeX Data has signed distribution agreements in close to a dozen countries, mostly emerging markets. Some of those projects the Company is working on are large multi-million dollar and multiyear projects spearheaded by financial institutions and governments. The targeted industries are businesses in the financial services, legal services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, large conglomerates, telecom operators and government entities. In the USA, GlobeX is readying for a mass demand from consumers as several partnerships are being put in place with its main reseller as part of a larger effort to limit the damages of cyberattacks in the USA.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "With a sharp increase in office employees working from home in unsecured networks, there is a sharp increase in demand for secure emails services and document management tools such as ours, like DigitalSafe, Custodia and PrivaTalk Messenger. The demand from the USA is starting to increase sharply and we are working around the clock with our distributor in order to prepare them for the surge in demand they are facing for identity theft protection and secure cloud services. Our operations remain normal and our staff is taking all the precautions necessary and recommended by the WHO in order to remain safe from COVID-19. There is a definite increase in secure services and the company is preparing for this increase, in partnership with our distributors worldwide."

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



