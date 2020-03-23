Crypto.com Lists TrueGBP (TGBP), TrueAUD (TAUD), and TrueCAD (TCAD)

Additional stablecoin options offer fiat on/off ramps and ability to Earn up to 12% p.a.

HONG KONG, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed TrustToken's TrueGBP (TGBP), TrueAUD (TAUD), and TrueCAD (TCAD) on the Crypto.com App. Following the successful listing of TrueUSD (TUSD) last year, Crypto.com is expanding it's stablecoin selection to drive the adoption of digital assets.

Fiat On/Off Ramps: Similar to TUSD, Crypto.com App users can now redeem their TGBP, TAUD, and TCAD, which will be wired directly to their personal bank accounts by logging in here .

Deposits of TGBP, TAUD, and TCAD are also enabled on the Crypto.com App. Withdrawals will be enabled on Thursday 26th, March.

Earn up to 12% p.a.: TGBP, TAUD, and TCAD have also been added to Crypto Earn, allowing users to enjoy up to 12% p.a. on their deposits, paid in TGBP, TAUD, and TCAD. Crypto.com Private members will enjoy an additional 2% p.a. interest (paid in MCO).

Crypto Earn now supports 22 coins including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BNB, TUSD, PAX, USDC, MCO, BAT, LINK, CRO, MKR, DAI, PAXG, EOS, XLM, ATOM, XTZ with the addition of TAUD, TGBP, and TCAD. Interest is paid out weekly in the coin deposited with flexible, 1-month or 3-month terms available. Users earn more by staking at least 500 MCO.

All three stablecoins follow similar legal and technical standards as TrueUSD, with collateralizing funds held in a third-party escrow account and regular attestations of the underlying funds.

Note:

- For Singapore users, TGBP, TAUD, and TCAD are not supported.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is modernizing financial infrastructure to make economic opportunities open to all.

Our TrueCurrencies (TUSD, TGBP, TAUD, TCAD, THKD) are the world's first independently-verified, fully collateralized stablecoins, now trading on top exchanges including Binance, Huobi, and OKEx and generating billions in monthly trade volume. TUSD users enjoy lighting-fast transactions, the lowest transaction costs of any stablecoin, easy exchange to and from dollars, and obsessive customer service.

Founded in 2017, the TrustToken team is based in San Francisco and Ireland, made up of talented people from Airbnb, AMEX, Apple, Coinbase, Facebook, and Google - and an office puppy from Texas. We're backed by top investors from a16z crypto, BlockTower Capital, Founders Fund Angel, Danhua Capital, GGV Capital, Jump Capital, and Stanford StartX.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

