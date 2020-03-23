The "Power and Cooling in the European Data Centre Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data centre UPS and cooling systems are critical components of a data centre, which fulfil power and cooling requirements for the data centre's electronic equipment. The growth of the Internet and smart mobile devices, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) across Europe has led to increased data creation, which needs to be stored and processed. Driven by local data protection norms in Europe, data centre operators and cloud and colocation providers have led a frantic pace in construction of data centres of all sizes across Europe as companies seek to take advantage of the data revolution.

As data centre processing needs increase with increased usage of advanced electronics, the power and cooling requirements associated with data centres also increase. As companies seek unique ways to store and process data, propagation of latest technology such as 5G, modular and edge data centres in Europe will increase dramatically, leading to the adoption of innovative power and advanced cooling systems, which can cater to the needs of the modern data centre.

Falling UPS prices and increased demand from hyperscale and colocation facilities in Europe are expected to keep the data centre UPS market growth steady till 2025. Companies are expected to move towards smaller and modular UPS systems as they move their power requirements closer to server and rack level and also as they move their data centres closer to customers. Hybrid UPS systems combined with battery storage will lead to higher innovation as installers seek higher power efficiency at lower cost. Increasing processing power results in increasing heat generation by the data centre electronic equipment.

Western Europe is key region for data centre UPS and cooling solutions with the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Benelux being key data centre markets. The Nordics is expected to be a hotspot for data centre activity throughout the next decade as companies shift to the region in search of free cooling. Increasing regulation on storage of data will lead to more localised large-scale data centre installations across Europe, which aids in the growth of the data centre UPS and cooling market. Competition is expected to be high as Western and Asian participants vie for the UPS market while the cooling solutions market is expected to be dominated by Western participants.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are key growth drivers for the market? What are some of the market limiting factors that are expected?

Which segments are expected to see high growth in the next few years?

What are the future trends in the data centre UPS and cooling markets, and how are they expected to go forward?

Which are the main companies in the market, and who are the key competitors in the market?

How are regional revenue and trends for UPS and cooling technologies shaping up in the future?



Companies Mentioned

Eaton

Huawei

Piller

Riello

Schneider

Stulz

Vertiv

