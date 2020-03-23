The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 20 March 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 20 March 2020 72.58p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 70.82p per ordinary share







23 March 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45