HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, March 23
23 March 2020
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed at the one hundred and twenty fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries:
|Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary
|Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
+44 1323 720 643
|Peterhouse Capital Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
|Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930