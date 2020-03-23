BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc (the "Company")

Tender Offer

The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2020.

Over the six months to 29 February 2020, the average discount to net asset value (cum income) (NAV) was 3.3% and the discount to NAV on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 20 March 2020 was 5.3%. Given this, and the current extreme volatility in the general market as well as in the Company's shares, the Board has therefore concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2020.

The Board will continue to monitor the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.

23 March 2020

