Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, March 23
Capital Gearing Trust plc
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:23 March 2020
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
On 23 March 2020 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") bought 5,000 of its own ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 3,905p each.
The Company's issued share capital consists of 11,611,563 ordinary shares, of which 180,300 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 11,431,263.
The above figure (11,431,263) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 538 1400