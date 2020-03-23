A footnote in France's energy legislation had been holding back the development of collective self-consumption in the country, limiting such projects to 'experimental' status with terms of no more than five years. The removal of this footnote at the beginning of March means that energy communities for self-consumption are now permitted across the country.From pv magazine France. A footnote of France's Energy Code specified, until the end of February, that collective self-consumption projects could only be implemented in an experimental way for a period of five years. This footnote, however, ...

