Kamux Corporation - Repurchase of own shares on 23 March 2020

In the Nasdaq Helsinki

Date23 March 2020

Exchange transaction Buy

Share trading code KAMUX

Amount, shares 28130

Average price/share, EUR 5,288836

Total cost, EUR 148774,96

Kamux Corporation now holds a total of 30 453 own shares (KAMUX) including the shares repurchased on 23 March 2020.

On behalf of Kamux Corporation

OP Corporate Bank Plc

Marko Niemi Ville Viertola

Further information:

Marko Lehtonen

CFO

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 72 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

