Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - GL Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: GRLB) ("the Company") (www.glbrands.com) a global house of brands with a focus on hemp consumer packaged goods based in Dallas, TX, is pleased to announce its partnership with "As Seen on TV" leader Ontel Products Corporation for the launch of hemp topical Green Relief, a proprietary, deep penetrating, Celadrin-based formula designed to help relieve aches and pains and promote flexible and healthy joints.





"Ontel couldn't be more excited to inject its wealth of television and digital knowledge into the Green Relief brand and introduce the product to its global network of 80,000 retail partners and loyal consumers," notes Ontel President Amar Khubani, "Ontel is always looking for innovative ways to improve the lives of our customers and we're confident our partnership with GL Brands and the launch of Green Relief does just that, and then some."

GL Brands CEO Carlos Frias states, "With a marketing and distribution network of Ontel's size and reach, Ontel has a longstanding track record of moving its products across a diverse number and assortment of channels. This also opens the door for further product development partnership opportunities between GL Brands and Ontel for innovative hemp products with mass appeal that can help people everywhere."

About Ontel Products Corp.:

Ontel Products Corp. is a global leader in direct response marketing, innovation and product distribution that leads the direct response industry in designing life-altering products, creating blockbuster marketing campaigns, and distributing to over 80,000 of the greatest retailers in the world. For more information about Ontel, visit www.ontelproducts.com.

About GL Brands Inc.:

GL Brands is a global hemp consumer packaged goods company that creates authentic, enduring and culturally relevant brands engaged in the development and sale of cannabis-derived wellness products. Through its premier brands Green Lotus and Irie CBD, GL Brands delivers a full portfolio of hemp-derived CBD products, including tinctures, soft gels, gummies, sparkling beverages, vapes, flower and topical segments to promote greater wellness and balance, in the U.S. and throughout the world. For more information, please visit https://www.glbrands.com.

