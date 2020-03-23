Improved profitability driven by topline growth

Strong position in ongoing industry digital transformation

ESI Group, Paris, France, (Paris:ESI) (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), releases its results for the financial year starting on February 1st, 2019 and ending on December 31st, 2019 (11 months), approved by the Board of Directors on March 19th, 2020. As decided at the Annual General Meeting of July 18th, 2019, the Group now closes the fiscal year on December 31st of each year, and therefore also presents its new twelve months proforma results.

Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, comments: "In FY'19 we increased growth while focusing on resource allocation to better control our costs. Our improved new fiscal year financial performance is the early result of a multi-year fundamental transformational effort that has comforted ESI's position as the critical strategic partner for world class industrial leaders striving to accelerate their global digital transformation. Across key economic sectors, these leaders have maintained their commitment to pursue investing in our Hybrid Twin virtual prototyping solutions. This is the solid foundation of our confidence in our mid- and long-term business outlook. In the short-term, the disastrous coronavirus pandemic is expected to somewhat impact our H1. However, the resilience of our business model largely anchored on renewable and mission critical software licenses will help us manage full year risks. When industry recovers from this exceptional crisis, digital ways of working will be accelerated globally, fully dependent on ESI's solutions to virtually anticipate and manage asset performance in-service, much beyond the traditional PLM certification target of the brand-new product."

(€m) FY 2019

12m proforma FY 2018

12m proforma Change Change cer Revenue 146.2 135.7 7.8% 5.6% Licenses 115.9 106.9 8.4% 6.0% Services 30.3 28.8 5.4% 3.8% Gross margin 107.4 97.5 10.1% 7.6% %revenue 73.4% 71.9% EBITDA (before IFRS 161 12.3 8.1 52.2% 39.9% %revenue 8.4% 6.0% EBIT (before IFRS 16) 8.3 3.6 126.6% 100% %revenue 5.7% 2.7% IFRS 16 Impacts EBITDA 5.4 Nd EBIT 0.2 Nd

1 New IFRS 16 Leases, applicable to financial years commencing on or after January 1, 2019

As a pioneer in virtual prototyping solutions and a key player in industrial digital transformation, ESI Group empowers manufacturers to navigate increasing complexity by replacing real tests and prototypes with highly accurate, predictive and representational virtual prototypes. ESI Group's software solutions are built from decades of global expertise in physics of materials, essential to the creation of authentic virtual prototypes and to the anticipation of asset performance in-service. ESI's customers are an enviable list of industry leaders worldwide, who benefit from enhanced innovation, competitiveness, performance and productivity thanks to ESI Group's most innovative solutions.

Improved financial results

As a reminder, full year sales increased +7.8% to €146.2 million (+5.6% cer), driven by an 8.4% growth in software license activity yielding stronger business recurrence. This topline growth has a positive impact on financial performance as the Group maintained control of the costs.

Gross margin improvement

Gross margin rose to €107.4 million (up 10,1% improving by +1.5 points to 73.4% vs. 71.9%). This increase was driven by the rise in Licensing gross margin to 86.2% (vs. 84.5% in proforma 2018) and the increasing proportion of License sales in the revenue mix.

Lower growth in other operational costs

The Group maintained its efforts to control other operational expenses (+5.6%, +€5.2m) to support overall revenue increase and long-term development. Note that €1.5m of the €5.2m cost increase is linked to exchange rate (4.0% cer).

These operational expenses break down as follows:

- Sales Marketing: remains nearly stable as a ratio of total sales, 30.3% (vs 31.0%).

- R&D costs: remains stable in absolute terms, reaching €31.7 million (vs. €31.3 million) after considering the Research Tax Credit (CIR) and capitalization of development costs. These expenses now represent 27.4% of Licensing revenue (vs. 29.2%).

- General Administration: increased by €2.6m €23.2m vs. €20.6m, partly due to some exceptional expenses.

Improved profitability

EBITDA (before IFRS 16) increased to €12.3 million (vs. €8.1 million), now 8.4% of total sales (vs. 6.0%). EBIT (before IFRS 16) rose to €8.3 million (vs. €3.6 million), now 5.7% of total sales.

Cash position

The Group's available cash position rose to €20.2 million at December 31, 2019 (vs. €12.4m end of December 2018).

Financial debt reached €49.6 million (vs. €51.6 million) and Net debt decreased to €29.4 million (vs. €39.2 million). Gearing (net debt to equity) was 34.4% (vs. 57.7%).

At 31 December 2019, ESI Group held 6.3% of its capital in "treasury" shares.

Stronger business collaboration based on sharpened value proposition on a handful of priority industries and solutions

2019 was a year of dynamic business development worldwide, driven by engagements with global industry leaders, whether long-term customers or accounts that have recently surfaced as strategic partners.

These industrial actors are increasingly held to a result, an "outcome": the service that their machine/car/part etc., offers, such as mobility, hours of maintenance-free flight or number of landing events, making them accountable for environmental and societal impact and for the experience "in service". This entails being able to anticipate the way their industrial product or asset operates in numerous and uncertain use-conditions, thus shifting the standards of success to performance in use rather than standard product development efficacy.

ESI's mission is to enable industrialists to commit to these outcomes, in a handful of major industries Automotive Ground Transportation, Aeronautics Aerospace, Energy and Heavy Industry. The Group has now organized its value proposition around specific outcomes for our customers:

Pre-certification: enables gains in performance and productivity. Thanks to predictive models and process automation industrialists can meet certification requirements and other validation needs without relying on real tests.

Smart Manufacturing: establishes the right manufacturing processes to meet performance indicators for both industrial products (for instance reducing weight) and for associated processes (for example controlling distortions or reducing waste).

Human Centric: allows customers to implement an operator-centric approach to ensure the efficiency of assembly and maintenance operations, while facilitating the early identification of human safety or related problems and ways to improve production processes.

Pre-experience: this is the most advanced solution to support industrial leaders who are the furthest along in their transformation towards the "outcome economy". ESI enables them, as well as their future customers and asset operators, to "experience" a product, component, subsystem or system as it ages as part of an operational in-service solution and under numerous use conditions.

For example:

In Heavy Industry, ESI helps an American aluminum provider validate the manufacturability of new products made with new materials like composites and design with new processes. For this new customer neither physical tests nor traditional simulation tools could ensure they met their cost, speed and performance targets. The use of our Smart Manufacturing solutions helps this innovator accelerate and secure their new developments.

In the Automotive Sector, the collaboration between ESI Group and Gestamp illustrates how innovation and added-value solutions are the foundation of a lasting partnership as they helped Gestamp propose differentiated manufacturing processes and parts to their OEM customers. For nearly 10 years, ESI has equipped Gestamp with pre-certification solutions to help them achieve cost optimization, weight reduction and performance increase, which is especially important amid new developments like Electric Vehicles.

In Aeronautics, an Aerospace German Tier1 supplier was convinced by the Hybrid Twin concept developed by ESI experts, to solve a complex challenge: test and validate, in record-time, the design and validation of their next generation landing gears while pre-experiencing a multitude of landing scenarios (design, weather, etc.) that impact gear performance in-service.

This approach by Industry, and within it by outcome, and anchored on the resiliency of industry leaders deeply committed to ESI, will be the cornerstone of the Group's value proposition, business development efforts and effective resource allocation and cost control.

Insights on the 11-month FY2019

All financial indicators representing ESI Group 11-month FY19 cannot be compared with FY18 as the perimeter changed. The results of this 11-month format does not reflect the performance of the company globally due to the absence of January, one of the months with heavier business activity.

On 11-month 2019 basis:

- Revenue: €102.2 million

- Growth margin: €68.3 million with 66.9% margin

- EBITDA before IFRS 16: -€18.1 million

- EBIT before IFRS 16: -€22.0 million

- Net Result: -€20.9 million

Upcoming events

2019 Results presentation March 24, 2020 Q1 2020 Sales May 12, 2020

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company's unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation.

Present in more than 40 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high level specialists. In 2019, its turnover was 146M€. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Appendix 1

Consolidated financial statements

Annual results Press Release

23/03/2020

1. Consolidated income statement

(in thousands) December 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 Licenses and maintenance 75,320 109,836 Consulting 25,718 28,793 Others 1,159 784 REVENUE 102,197 139,413 Cost of sales (33,873) (37,907) Research and development costs (29,832) (31,718) Selling and marketing expenses (38,841) (43,042) General and administrative expenses (21,476) (19,970) CURRENT OPERATING RESULT (21,825) 6,776 Other operating income and expenses 1 233 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (21,824) 7,010 FINANCIAL RESULT (2,563) (1,277) Share of profit of associates 26 106 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE AND MINORITY INTERESTS (24,360) 5,839 Provision for income tax 3,446 (2,505) NET INCOME BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS (20,914) 3,334 Minority interests 32 0 NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) (20,946) 3,334 Earnings per share (in € (4.06) 0.59 Diluted earnings per share (in € (4.01) 0.59

Statement of comprehensive income

(In thousands December 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 NET INCOME BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS (20,914) 3,334 Other comprehensive income recycled to income Change in the fair value of hedging instruments (12) 15 Translation differences 866 (534) Other comprehensive income (loss) not recycled to income Actuarial gains and losses (688) (201) INCOME AND EXPENSES RECORDED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY 166 (720) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (20,748) 2,614 Attributable to Group equity holders (20,792) 2,599 Attributable to minority interests 44 15

2. Consolidated balance sheet

(in thousands December 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS 152,176 129,389 Goodwill 41,448 41,404 Intangible assets 62,139 61,811 Property, plant and equipment 5,633 6,101 Right-of-use assets2 20,680 Investment in associates 1,099 1,083 Deferred tax assets 17,204 10,920 Other non-current assets 3,264 8,070 Cash-flow hedging instruments 6 0 CURRENT ASSETS 82,183 101,186 Trade receivables 44,733 65,131 Other current receivables 13,720 15,348 Prepaid expenses 3,489 2,620 Cash and cash equivalents 20,241 18,087 TOTAL ASSETS 233,655 230,575 LIABILITIES EQUITY 85,983 105,633 EQUITY (Groupe share) 85,912 104,863 Capital 18,055 18,054 Additional paid-in capital 25,833 25,818 Reserves and retained earnings 61,982 57,862 Net income (loss) (20,946) 3,334 Translation differences 987 (205) Minority interests 71 771 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 65,941 51,370 Long term share of financial debt 30,457 36,255 Non-current finance lease obligation 20,002 Provision for employee benefits 11,016 9,979 Deferred tax liabilities 3,761 3,738 Cash-flow hedging instruments 28 13 Other long term debt 677 1,385 CURRENT LIABILITIES 81,731 73,572 Short-term share of financial debt 19,143 8,801 Current finance lease obligation 1 631 Trade payables 8,632 8,848 Accrued compensation, taxes and others short-term liabilities 24,230 30,560 Provisions for contingencies, risks and disputes 675 762 Deferred income 28,421 24,601 TOTAL LIABILITIES 233,655 230,575

2 ESI Group has applied IFRS 16 for the first time as of February 1st, 2019. In accordance with the method adopted, the comparative financial information has not been restated.

3. Consolidated statement of changes in equity

(In thousands except number of shares) Number of

shares Capital Additional

paid-in capital Net income, reserves and

retained earnings Translation

differences Equity attributable to

parent company

owners Minority

interests Total Equity AT JANUARY 31, 2018 6,016,442 18,049 25,782 56,460 349 100,638 844 101,483 Change in fair value of hedging instruments 15 15 15 Translation differences (554) (554) 20 (534) Actuarial gains and losses (196) (196) (5) (201) Income and expenses recognized directly in equity (181) (554) (735) 15 (720) Net income 3,334 3,334 0 3,334 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3,153 (554) 2,599 15 2,614 Proceeds from issue of shares 1,450 4 36 40 40 Treasury shares (131) (131) (131) Share-based payments 751 751 751 Transactions with non-controlling interests 688 688 (89) 599 Other movements 276 276 1 277 AT JANUARY 31, 2019 6,017,892 18,053 25,818 61,197 (205) 104,861 771 105,633 Change in fair value of hedging instruments (12) (12) (12) Translation differences 848 848 18 866 Actuarial gains and losses (682) (682) (6) (688) Income and expenses recognized directly in equity (694) 848 154 12 166 Net income (20,946) (20,946) 32 (20,912) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (21,640) 848 (20,792) 44 (20,748) Proceeds from issue of shares 600 2 15 17 17 Treasury shares 22 22 22 Share-based payments 690 690 690 Transactions with non-controlling interests 927 927 (750) 177 Other movements 187 187 6 193 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 6,018,492 18,055 25,833 41,383 643 85,912 71 85,983

4. Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in thousands) December 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 Net income before minority interests (20,946) 3,334 Share of profits of associates (32) (106) Amortization and provisions (1) 8,882 4,353 Net impact of capitalization of research development costs (1,300) (2,679) Income taxes (current and deferred) (3,446) 2,505 Income taxes paid (1,980) (1,736) Unrealized financial gains and losses 120 (370) Share-based payment transactions 690 751 Gains (losses) on sales of assets 114 (6) OPERATING CASH FLOW (17,879) 6,046 Trade receivables 19,446 (442) Trade payables (293) (1,066) Other receivables and other liabilities (865) 5,582 Change in working capital requirement 18,288 4,074 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 409 10,120 Purchase of intangibles assets (642) (796) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,340) (3,395) Proceeds from the sale of assets 8 Acquisitions de subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (795) (4) Other investment operations (7) (2,425) NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (2,784) (6,613) Purchase of intangible assets 14,422 46,165 Repayment of borrowings (1) (10,148) (46,669) Proceeds from issue of shares 17 40 Purchase and proceeds from disposal of treasury shares 22 (131) Dividends paid (89) NET CASH USED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 4,312 (684) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 216 (456) INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,153 2,367 Opening cash position 18,087 15,720 Closing cash position 20,241 18,087 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,154 2,367

(1) The impact of IFRS 16 increases in the amortization and provision and thus an improvement in self-financing capacity of €+5.2 million, against the repayment of finance lease obligation in the financing part of the Cash Flow Statement for €-5.2 million.

Appendix 2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005597/en/

