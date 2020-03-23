Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502204 ISIN: FR0004110310 Ticker-Symbol: EGJ 
Frankfurt
23.03.20
17:00 Uhr
31,400 Euro
-0,800
-2,48 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESI GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESI GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,700
32,000
19:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ESI GROUP
ESI GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESI GROUP SA31,400-2,48 %