Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Is Working to Keep Small Business Operating During Times of Crisis

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that it is taking the Federal Communication Commission's "Keep Americans Connected Pledge" by agreeing not to stop any Crexendo customer's business or residential phone service for non-payment for the next 60 days.

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai asked telecommunications service providers to take the pledge in a press release on March 13 (https://www.fcc.gov/document/chairman-pai-launches-keep-americans-connected-pledge)."

Steve Mihaylo Chief Executive Officer Commented "The Keep Americans Connected Pledge is important in keeping the business of America Operating. We all have a part to do in making sure that business can operate during this unprecedented time. Crexendo understands it's not just a phone, it's your business®! We want to do our part in allowing small and mid-sized business customers who are facing unprecedented challenges to have one less thing to worry about. The Crexendo Ride the Cloud® solutions are particularly useful for businesses who are quickly transitioning to the new reality of working from home. The Crexendo solutions allow our customers to easily and seamlessly transition to working remotely. I am very proud that Crexendo is one of the first UCaaS service provider to take this pledge"

Doug Gaylor President and Chief Operating Officer commented "Crexendo is working tirelessly to provide all the services that our customers need to navigate this crisis. We will continue to provide the tools businesses need to service their customers."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believes the Keep America Pledge is an important part to do in making sure that business can operate during this unprecedented time; (ii) wants to do its part in allowing small business customers who are facing unprecedented challenges to have one less thing to worry about; (iii) solutions are particularly useful for businesses who are quickly transiting to the new reality of working from home; (iv) solutions allow its customers to easily and seamlessly transition to working remotely and (v) is working tirelessly to provide all the services that its customers need to navigate this crisis and will continue to provide the tools business needs to service their customers.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

