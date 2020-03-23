Award-Winning Consumer Tech Company UGREEN to Welcome a Year of Opportunities and Expansions

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, the award-winning manufacturer of electronic accessories and consumer technology products, looks to expand its product line and broaden its market in 2020 by vitalizing its research and development capacity and answering to market trends and customer needs. After a year's steady growth, the company is increasing focus on TWS Earbuds, charging accessories and audio and video accessories, and is aiming for more opportunities by introducing those products to an international marketplace. Recognized as Amazon's best-selling brand in 2019, UGREEN's products are winning overwhelmingly positive reviews on extensive global online marketplaces. The company also vows to actively explore offline markets and to include in its market network Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America, and other countries and regions.

With nine years' experience in developing professional computer and mobile phone accessories, UGREEN is devoted to delivering cutting-edge products that offer multi-scene, all-round digital solutions and helps consumers to easily connect, charge and simplify their lives.

Committed to delivering simple and user-friendly designs to the market, UGREEN's thousand-people factory has a research and development team consists of over 200 engineers and experienced designers. It has applied for 345 patents, with 301 authorized.

A diverse selection of UGREEN's products, from charging devices to hard drive enclosures, has won the certification of well-trusted industry regulators and quality control institutions. Those include but not limited to the CE Marking of the European Economic Area, and the FCC mark of the United States, the Apple MFi Certification, and the RoHS Certification of the European Union.

UGREEN's top-notch products were recognized by the market and industry professionals alike. It was the laureate of industry awards in China and beyond. UGREEN's multifunction charging station won the Excellent Prize of 2015 China Red Star Design Award.

In early February, six of UGREEN's newly-innovated products - Portable USB-C Hub, 3.5mm Bluetooth Transmitter for Switch, Suction Cup Wireless Charger, Adjustable Holder for Phone/ Tablet, and two models of USB-C Multifunction Hub - won the iF Design Award - decades-old annual award by the Hannover Industrial Design Forum, the oldest industrial design agency in Germany.

UGREEN's quality products have gained global recognition through a wide, inclusive distribution network. Its offline retail channels stretch into over a hundred global markets, including South Africa, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Poland. Through those offline distributors and online marketplaces like Amazon, AliExpress, eBay, LAZADA and JD.com, UGREEN's products are delivered to consumers from over 100 countries on six continents.

About UGREEN:

Established in Shenzhen in 2012, UGREEN is specialized in providing digital solutions to various consumers. Starting from offering OEM/ODM services for international brands, UGREEN has developed into an innovator and has built up the capability of research and development, design, manufacturing and brand marketing. UGREEN's products range from charging devices and phone and laptop accessories, to home and automobile accessories, and are available in over 100 countries around the world.

