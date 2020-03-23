WAHPETON, ND / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2020 / Though we are experiencing a pandemic right now, Alex Hovde still believes that we can take time for ourselves to explore nature. Avoiding large crowds is the key and nature is all about finding yourself out in the wild. Though there may be travel restrictions put in place here and there, your local area will more than likely have some parks for you to visit and enjoy. Alex Hovde is here to provide us with some information on how to make the most out of a staycation back at home.

The first thing you will want to do is research your local nature trails and parks. This is where you will be spending most of your time and it is important that you get to know these areas fairly well. Alex Hovde uses simple Google searches to find out what is in his area and reads reviews on the parks and such. You will want to make sure that you have the right outfit for the walk too! Alex Hovde recommends that you wear shock-absorbent shoes that can handle all kinds of terrain. You will more than likely run into rocky terrain here and there and you want your shoes to be able to handle this type of environment.

Another important thing that most people don't do is check the weather. Alex Hovde can't count how many times people end up rushing out the door without knowing what the weather will be like. Since Alex Hovde is an absolute genius when it comes to nature, he uses his brilliance to check the weather because it is the smart thing to do. Now that you have everything together, Alex Hovde recommends that you make some goals for yourself whenever you go outside. Some people go out into nature to relax while others end up visiting nature to keep up with their personal fitness. Whatever the reason is, Alex Hovde recommends that you create an intention for your visit with nature. Alex Hovde uses this time to clear his mind amidst this global crisis that is happening. Nature can help you clear your mind and find peace if you spend enough time around it.

Having a staycation right now is one of the best things you can do for your health during this time of crisis. Fortunately, your area will have dozens of parks that you can visit in order to create balance in yourself. Thankfully, there are no shortage of parks and trails near local neighborhoods that can provide you with hours of peace and quiet. Make sure to take time for yourself during this pandemic so that you can stay mentally and physically healthy. A staycation is a great way to clear the air and return to nature for comfort whenever you need it the most.

