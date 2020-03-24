Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2020) - True Leaf Brands Inc. (CSE: MJ) (OTCQX: TRLFF) (FSE: TLA) ("True Leaf" or the "Company") today announced that Lind Asset Management XV, LLC (the "Lender") managed by alternative asset management firm The Lind Partners, LLC, under the Company's convertible security funding agreement dated February 12, 2019, and under the waiver, amendment and funding supplement agreement dated October 7, 2019 (together the "Credit Agreement"), provided the Company with a "Notice Event of Default, Investigation of Event of Default and Reservation of Rights" letter (the "Demand Notice").

The Lender has provided the Company with two business days from March 23, 2020 ("Notice Date") to remedy all breaches under the Credit Agreement, the main breach being the immediate payment of $250,000 which was due on March 21, 2020. The Lender has also requested the Company provide certain financial information within five business days from the Notice Date.

The Lender, without waiving any of its legal rights under the Credit Agreement, has notified the Company it does not intend to take any further action until after March 27, 2020. After that date, the Lender may enforce all rights available to it under the Credit Agreement.

The Company is reviewing and considering the Demand Notice and its options. At present, there can be no assurance as to what, if any, alternatives might be pursued by the Company. There can also be no assurance that the Company will reach any solution with the Lender, or as to the terms of any such solution, if achieved.

About True Leaf

True Leaf Brands Inc. is a wellness company for both people and their pets.

True Leaf Cannabis Inc., a division of True Leaf Brands Inc., is a Licensed Producer and owns True Leaf Campus, an 18,000 square foot facility located on a 40-acre site zoned for the cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis in Lumby, British Columbia.

True Leaf Pet Inc., a division of True Leaf Brands Inc., is a global pet care company offering plant-focused wellness products that improve the quality of life for companion animals. The company is guided by its mission to "Return the Love" which was inspired by the unconditional love that pets give us every day.

www.trueleaf.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53722