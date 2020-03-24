The global antibiotics market is poised to grow by USD 4.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Antibiotics Market Analysis Report by Application (Antibiotics for human use and Antibiotics for veterinary use), Product (Broad-spectrum antibiotics and Narrow-spectrum antibiotics), Drug Origin (Natural, Semi-synthetic, and Synthetic), Action mechanism (Bacteriostatic and Bactericidal), and Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, the growing awareness of various diseases and its treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the antibiotics market.

The prevalence of infectious diseases, which are caused by pathogens is increasing around the world through direct and indirect contact between people. The major causes of infectious diseases include rapid urbanization and globalization along with favorable condition of growth, colonization, and transmission of these pathogens. Deforestation destroys our ecosystems and natural landscapes resulting in the movement of animals near human habitats. Often these animals are vectors for pathogen transmission. Lack of sanitation, poor living conditions, inadequate waste management systems, and growing number of dams are other factors responsible for the increasing number of individuals affected by infectious diseases. This is propelling the demand for antibiotics and urging key pharmaceutical companies to introduce effective antibiotics. Thus, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Antibiotics Market Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business under various segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides a range of antibiotic products including Cefditoren.

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. offers products through the Pharmaceutical products business unit. The company focuses on the manufacturing and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of various indications. They provide a range of antibiotic products including Cefdinir.

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc operates under the Biopharmaceuticals business segment. The company provides a range of antibiotic products including Merrem. They are involved in research activities and development of novel therapies for the treatment of various respiratory, cardiovascular, and oncology indications.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Crop Science, Consumer Health, and Animal Health. The company provides a range of antibiotic products such as Ciprofloxacin.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company provides a range of antibiotic products such as Bactrim. They are involved in manufacturing of essential drugs for diseases such as inflammatory diseases, metabolic and central nervous system disorders, and viral infections.

Antibiotics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Antibiotics for human use

Antibiotics for veterinary use

Antibiotics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Broad-spectrum antibiotics

Narrow-spectrum antibiotics

Antibiotics Market Drug Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Natural

Semi-synthetic

Synthetic

Antibiotics Market Action Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Bacteriostatic

Bactericidal

Antibiotics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

