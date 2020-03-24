Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFTK ISIN: CA64112G1054 Ticker-Symbol: 26N 
Tradegate
23.03.20
21:51 Uhr
0,362 Euro
+0,013
+3,58 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,291
0,364
23.03.
0,320
0,362
23.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC0,362+3,58 %