Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce Pat Albright has joined NetCents as Senior Vice President of Strategic Development.

Mr. Albright previously served as Marketing and Business Senior Vice President at Moneris Solutions - the largest payment processor in Canada - processing 3 billion transactions annually. Mr. Albright also served as Managing Director and Executive Vice President at Nelnet Transaction Solutions a NYSE listed, US based, payment services company.

Mr. Albright's responsibilities at NetCents will focus on extending the success of the current growth initiatives. He will be focused on continuing the 40% growth rate on crypto transactions, as well as the launch and distribution of the Visa powered NetCents card product. The Company has high expectations!

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the team here at NetCents," stated Pat Albright, SVP Strategic Development, NetCents Technology. "I always say you are lucky to 'capture lightning in a bottle' once in a lifetime in business. With NetCents, I am working with a top-tier team that has caught that lightning and am looking forward to leveraging my network and years of payment experience to help accelerate NetCents' growth trajectory."

Mr. Albright has achieved major milestones during his career - within Fortune 250 companies as well as with early stage ventures. Some of his achievements include:

Created and launched the first convenience-based payment pricing model, in conjunction with MasterCard and Nelnet, for the higher education and insurance verticals.

Created a new group within the U.S. division of Moneris Solutions, delivering 35% of all net profit for the division within the first five years.

Added three new verticals to Nelnet's existing business, generating an ongoing 100%+ incremental revenue within two years.

Created a new end-to-end marketing and payment offering for two Fortune 500 companies. This direct sell program, coupled with a dedicated partner program, resulted in 100%+ growth for the partners and increased profitability.

Led a joint venture for a large North American premium finance company. The final product was an integrated end-to-end data and payments offering, resulting in over $1.5M in ongoing yearly profit.

Mr. Albright earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University, where he was one of 30 students to receive a Distinguished Student Award. Pat also received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and History from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

"I think investors will find that our hiring someone of Mr. Albright's caliber and experience, and tasking him with achieving our lofty growth expectations will be a prescient move." Stated Clayton Moore, CEO NetCents. "We are now managing the development and growth of many revenue streams, and they each deserve significant attention as they are all massive opportunities, we are focused on being pro-active on these business lines and not reactive, and Mr. Albright will bring the rigor and experience we need to foresee any growth and scaling issues caused by a rapidly expanding user base across many business verticals. I look forward to working with him." concluded Mr. Moore.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Sonja Bakgaard, Investor Relations: sonja.bakgaard@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

NetCents Technology Inc.

1000 - 1021 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53725