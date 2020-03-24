Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential entdecken und vor der Masse investieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXZH ISIN: FR0013280286 Ticker-Symbol: EYWN 
Tradegate
23.03.20
16:19 Uhr
94,35 Euro
+13,85
+17,20 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOMERIEUX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMERIEUX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,20
94,90
23.03.
94,35
94,75
23.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOMERIEUX
BIOMERIEUX Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOMERIEUX94,35+17,20 %