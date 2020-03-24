The following information is based on a press release from Nyfosa AB (Nyfosa) published on March 23, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Nyfosa has decided to withdraw proposal for extra distribution in kind of Torslanda Property Investment AB (Torslanda Property) shares that was proposed to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 23, 2020. Therefore, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Nyfosa (NYF) that was communicated in Exchange Notice 03/20. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764758