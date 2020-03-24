In the race to roll out modern, feature-rich smartphones, China's giant Xiaomi has once again utilized Virtual Smart Sensors from Elliptic Labs to help Xiaomi deliver innovative smartphones, as seen in its new Redmi K30 Pro smartphone. Elliptic Labs today announced that this new mid-range phone from Xiaomi's Redmi line utilizes the INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, helping the Redmi K30 Pro show off a sleek, new design. Elliptic Labs had announced a contract win for this design win previously and is making details available today.

The world's fourth largest smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi has been partnering with Elliptic Labs since 2016 when the Elliptic technology helped Xiaomi's Mi Mix phone revolutionize the industry with its bezel-less design. Since then, INNER BEAUTY has been built into many Xiaomi phones. Eliminating a phone's traditional, hardware-based infrared proximity sensor and replacing it with INNER BEAUTY's virtual sensor opened up a new era in phone design by replacing hardware and reusing a smartphone's existing speakers and microphones for proximity detection, eliminating the need for thick bezels and holes on the front screen.

"With software replacing hardware sensors for proximity sensing, INNER BEAUTY enables a cleaner smartphone design, while reducing costs," explained Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.

Elliptic Labs is a global AI software company and the world leader in AI virtual smart sensors for the smartphone, IoT and automotive industries. Elliptic Labs transforms products using machine learning and/or sensor fusion to combine ultrasound with data from existing device sensors to produce smarter, greener, safer and more intuitive devices. This allows manufacturers to eliminate the need for infrared, radar and time-of-flight hardware sensors, saving OEMs component costs and freeing up design space. The AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform provides 360-degree precise presence sensing, breathing detection, and touch-free gestures. Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway and also operates in the United States, China, South Korea and Japan. Its employees throughout the world are motivated by common core values of diligence, innovation and integrity. visit: www.ellipticlabs.com.

