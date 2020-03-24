The global commercial ice cream freezers market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market Analysis Report by Usage (Display, Storage, and Hardening), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for frozen desserts. In addition, the increase in the number of ice cream parlors is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial ice cream freezers market.

Changing lifestyles and dietary habits have significantly increased the demand for frozen desserts. This is encouraging players in the F&B industry to offer a wide range of premium and healthier options. For instance, Wells Enterprises provides Weight Watchers frozen products that range from creamy and crunchy to fruity and frozen products. It also offers products such as low-fat ice cream bars, cones, and sandwiches. Similarly, companies such as Unilever USA and Blue Bell Creameries are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand for F&B products such as frozen desserts. With the rising demand for frozen desserts, the adoption of commercial ice cream freezers will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market Companies:

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH operates its business through segments such as Freezers and Chest Freezers, Overhead Cabinets, Refrigerated Multideck Cabinets, Ice Cream Chests, and Promotion Coolers. The company offers ice cream chests under brands such as SAO PAULO, MALTA, MANHATTAN, RIO, and MACAO.

ComKit Refrigeration

ComKit Refrigeration operates its business through segments such as Catering Refrigeration and Supermarket refrigeration. The company offers a wide range of commercial ice cream freezers. Some of the key offerings include 338L top curved sliding glass lid chest freezer, 355L chest freezer for ice cream, and 545L Top curved sliding glass lid chest freezer.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. operates its business through segments such as Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Test Measurement and Electronics, Welding, Polymers Fluids, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The company offers commercial refrigerators and freezers through its Food Equipment business unit.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd. operates its business through the following segments: Refrigerator, Air-conditioner, Washing machine, Kitchenware and bathroom appliances ware, Equipment components, and Integrated channel services and others segment. The company offers a wide range of commercial freezers such as Glass Top Island Freezer, Glass Top Flat, and Glass Top Curved freezers.

Rockwell Industries Ltd.

Rockwell Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Beverage Chillers, Combi Freezers, Coolers, Chest Freezers, and Others. The company offers a wide range of commercial ice cream freezers. Some of its key offerings include COMBI 400, GFR550ICGT, GFR550ET, SFR450GT, SFR450DD, and GFR550U.

Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Display

Storage

Hardening

Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

