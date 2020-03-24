Ping An's COVID-19 Smart Audio Screening System Identified More Than 1,600 Suspected Cases to Date

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 02318; SSE: 601318) announced that Ping An Smart Healthcare, the smart health care team of subsidiary Ping An International Smart City Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Smart City") has launched a smart audio screening system for COVID-19 to strengthen epidemic control and prevention with artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Since the system launch on 18 February, it has completed over 580,000 screenings in 47,000 households in 17 communities in Wuhan, and successfully identified more than 1,600 suspected cases for tracking.

In an effort to curb the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wuhan Municipal Government instructed its local epidemic prevention personnel to screen suspected cases by making daily phone calls to gather information such as symptoms and body temperature of residents. However, human operators cannot complete more than 300 phone screenings a day. The efficiency and accuracy of such calls can also vary, depending on the operator's experience and judgement.

Ping An's smart audio screening system has capacity for up to 3,000 AI robots working at the same time. Each AI robot can handle up to 500 auto call screenings per day, a total of 1.5 million daily. On launch day, the system screened more than 1,200 households in Wuhan, categorizing and reporting information such as body temperature and symptoms to the related authority. It took 5 minutes in total to complete all the 1,200 calls including second attempts in case they failed in their first attempts.

Ping An's COVID-19 system applies one of the most sophisticated technologies in AI, Natural Language Processing Technology (NLP). The system can activate automated dialogue according to programmed questions, understand the semantic meaning of the conversation, structure and categorize the results for risk assessment, and report to the epidemic prevention and control management team, who can then accurately track the residents with suspected symptoms.

"Preventing and controlling an epidemic is like racing with the virus. Ping An's COVID-19 smart audio screening system can effectively strengthen the ability to prevent and control the epidemic, resulting in higher efficiency and smarter management. As a result, epidemic prevention personnel can focus their time and efforts on more important tasks," said Geoff Kau, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Ping An Smart City.

- End -

About Ping An Smart Healthcare

Ping An Smart Healthcare is affiliated to Ping An Smart City, a subsidiary of the Group. It utilizes the Group's three core technologies: AI, blockchain and cloud computing to provide smart integrated health care solutions, including smart medical quality control, smart disease prediction, smart triage and guidance, smart medical imaging screening / diagnosis, smart medical assistance and medical follow-ups and patient education. The solutions also include internet hospitals and compact smart medical communities. The cutting-edge technologies are designed to empower departments of public health administrations, health care institutions, and medical services providers to enhance public medical services.

Ping An Smart Healthcare has clinical decision support models for thousands of diseases, and has developed an excellent and comprehensive medical knowledge graph, covering drugs, diseases, prescriptions, risk factors and experts library.

Ping An Smart Healthcare is available to nearly 800 million people in more than 70 cities in China and Southeast Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1136990/Ping_An.jpg