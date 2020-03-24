Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Directorate Change 24-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 24 March 2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC - Board Changes Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC, the premium pubs and hotels business, today announces that Robin Rowland has joined as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect. Robin Rowland is one of the hospitality sector's most respected characters and an experienced PLC director. He continues to be an active investor in hospitality companies and has previously held non-executive director positions with Caffè Nero, Tortilla and Marston's PLC. In 2016 he was awarded an OBE for Outstanding Services to Hospitality. Robin started his career in 1984 with Whitbread and went on to develop and lead a number of pub and restaurant brands with listed companies including Diageo, Scottish & Newcastle and The Restaurant Group. In 1999, he was appointed Chief Executive at YO! Sushi, which he took from a group of three restaurants to one with over 100 sites across the UK and the USA. He led several MBOs for the company and spearheaded the acquisition of Bento Sushi in North America. Robin said: "I have a very deep passion for the hospitality industry and the opportunity to play a role in the development of an industry icon, like Fuller's, is wonderful. The current Coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented set of challenges for the sector - but when this time is over, it is for companies to come back stronger, and I know Fuller's will be one of those." Chairman Michael Turner said: "Robin needs no introduction in our sector. He has oustanding industry experience and a true hospitality pedigree. I know he will be a real asset to our leadership team as we navigate our way out of the current situation and, as a seasoned non-executive director, he is a great addition to our Board. My fellow directors and I are really looking forward to working with him in the future." Robin Rowland was a director of Marston's PLC until 31 July 2019. No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to Robin Rowland's appointment as a non-executive of the Company. For further information please contact: Georgina Wald 07831 299801 georgina.wald@fullers.co.uk Justine Warren 07785 555692 Justine.Warren@instinctif.com Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious, fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Fuller's has 215 managed pubs, with 1,028 boutique bedrooms, and 179 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (46% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our City of London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include 15 iconic Ale & Pie pubs, seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite country inns located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: BOA TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 54120 EQS News ID: 1004769 End of Announcement EQS News Service

