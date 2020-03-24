Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Final Results 24-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" the "Company" or the "Group") Full Year Results Benefits of rebuild strategy increasingly evident, operationally profitable4 across last four months of 2019 eve, a direct-to-consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the "UK&I") and France, its "Core Markets", today issues its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Period"). Financial Highlights 1 2019 GBPm 2018 GBPm Movement Revenue 2 23.9 29.4 -19% Gross profit 2 12.8 15.5 -18% Gross profit margin 2 53.4% 52.7% +70 bps Marketing contribution 2,3,4 (2.6) (5.8) +GBP3.2m Underlying EBITDA loss 5 (10.7) (19.1) +GBP8.5m Statutory loss for the year (12.1) (20.1) +GBP8.0m Cash and cash equivalents 6 8.0 6.0 +GBP2.0m Financial Highlights · Sharpened focus on profitable sales, with gross margin in Core Markets2 up 70bps; · Planned reduction in revenue and focus on move to profitability resulted in improved underlying EBITDA loss, which reduced by 44% to GBP10.7m (2018: GBP19.1m loss); · Reduced operating cash burn by 55%, with further cost savings made in Q4 such that the combined trading performance in the last four months of the financial year reached the milestone of marketing contribution breakeven4; · Raised GBP11.7m net of expenses in new equity and GBP0.9m in advertising credits from Channel Four in February 2019. Operational Highlights · 50% increase in UK&I unprompted brand awareness from 10% in January 2019 to 15% in August 2019; · Increased brand loyalty with the customer repeat rate in the UK&I up 230bps to 16.7% and up 360bps in France to 17.0%; · eve's premium hybrid mattress, launched June 2019, announced as the top scoring mattress by Which? in December 2019, giving eve's full adult mattress range Which? Best Buy ratings; · Extended ranges, with the contribution of non-mattress products in core markets up 230bps to 22.0%; · Extended omni-channel reach with new retail partnerships with Argos, Homebase and Dunelm; · Commenced 3 year deal with British Rowing to be their official sleep partner, supporting the GB Rowing Team as they train and compete at home and overseas; · Returns rate in core markets reduced 40bps to 8.9%. Current trading Trading in the first two months of the year has started well and is in-line with the Board's expectations, with demand for the premium hybrid mattress proving particularly strong. The business has now generated a positive marketing contribution4 for the six months to 29 February 2020. Wider market uncertainty increased further in the first two weeks of March with the advent of COVID-19 but at that time there had been no noticeable impact on demand, our operations or our supply chain. Over the last week, since mid-March, we have seen some impact on traffic and consumer demand attributable to the fast changing COVID-19 situation, and believe it is reasonable to expect somewhat subdued demand for a period of time whilst the COVID-19 situation prevails. The Board has reviewed planning scenarios and has prepared a number of appropriate measures to conserve the Group's cash balance and ensure the robustness of the business should it be required. Given eve's business model as a direct to consumer (DTC) led retailer, its most significant costs are marketing rather than the costs associated with a store estate, and we have significant flexibility to control our spending and therefore cash outflows in this regard. The Company's marketing spend will continue to be kept under constant review, with adjustments to plans made where appropriate and in line with the fast changing economic situation. On 15 March, the Board took the decision to ensure all of the Company's employees were to work from home. The Company's employees are more than used to working from home as a result of a flexible working culture and as such we have not experienced any material issues or disruptions to the Company's operations as a result of this decision. To date we have seen only a small impact upon our supply chain, and where we have seen impact, we have taken precautionary measures including stronger stock holding of products to ensure adequate coverage for the coming months, and hence we currently envisage being able to meet customer demand for our products, albeit at reduced levels. Further interventions by governments in the jurisdictions in which we operate may have a material impact on our supply chain and/or delivery capability going forward. James Sturrock, CEO of eve Sleep, commented: "We enter 2020 in good shape, with the benefits of the rebuild strategy becoming increasingly evident. We have award winning products and an increasingly differentiated, premium brand position in sleep wellness compared to the more price led, mattress focused peers, underpinned by upgraded operational capability and a significantly reduced cost base. Improved financial and operational KPIs demonstrate increased customer loyalty across our expanding product suite. I am delighted that in the six months to 29 February 2020 eve has improved marketing efficiency 7 and reduced central overheads and is on course to deliver a significant EBITDA improvement in 2020. While there remains considerable wider market uncertainty over the rest of the financial year, we have a healthy net cash position of GBP7.8m as at 29 February 2020, no debt and a rebuild strategy that is delivering." Footnotes 1 Financial data has been rounded for presentation purposes. As a result of this rounding the totals, comparatives and calculations presented in this document may vary slightly from the arithmetic totals or calculations using such data. 2 In July 2018, the Board reviewed the number of territories that eve traded from, deciding to focus on the "Core Markets" of the UK&I and France, and withdrawing from the other territories. Thus, this note presents revenue, gross profit, gross profit margin and marketing contribution attributable to the Core Markets for the current and prior period. 3 Indirect marketing costs, such as the costs of production of TV campaigns, were previously presented within overheads but are now included within marketing costs. 2018 marketing costs have been restated to include these indirect marketing costs. The impact of this restatement solely impacts management information (direct and indirect marketing costs being included in administrative expenses in both the current and prior period) and therefore there is no impact of the restatement on the statutory statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income. 4 Marketing contribution is defined as the profit/loss after marketing expenditure but before payroll and overhead costs; a measure also referred to as operational profitability. 5 Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation, impairment, share-based payment charges connected with employee remuneration, fundraise-related expenditure (2019 only) and staff and country exit costs (2018 only). 6 In addition to the cash and cash equivalents balance of GBP8.0m at 31 December 2019, the Group also benefits from GBP0.3m in advertising credits outstanding with Channel 4, following GBP0.9m of credits raised at the fund raising in February 2019. 7 Marketing efficiency is defined as total reported marketing cost divided by the reported revenue for the specified segment, thus as the reported percentage falls marketing efficiency improves. The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. chairman's statement "We are confident that we have a winning product, the right strategy and the team to build a sleep wellness brand of size and strength that delights our customers and delivers value to all of our stakeholders." - Paul Pindar delivering the rebuild strategy The focus in 2019 has been on the continued execution of the rebuild strategy through the prioritisation of reducing losses and stemming cash flows, over chasing sales growth at any cost. To effect this we have sharpened our focus on profitable sales, removing unprofitable channels, while further improving our marketing efficiency. We remain confident that this is the right strategy for the business, particularly given the continued challenging retail backdrop and the ongoing discount-reliant competition in the mattress market. To fund the execution

