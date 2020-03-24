Anzeige
24.03.2020
Sampo plc: Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2019 have been published

SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 24 March 2020 at 9:30 am

Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2019 have been published

Sampo Group has published its Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements for 2019 at www.sampo.com/year2019.

Also available at the same address:

  • Group CEO's Review by Torbjörn Magnusson, Group CEO and President
  • Video reviews with the management
  • Sampo Group's Risk Management Report for 2019
  • Sampo Group's Corporate Governance Statement for 2019
  • Sampo Group's Remuneration Report for 2019, which is part of the Remuneration Statement available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement (http://www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement)
  • Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life for 2019
  • If P&C and Topdanmark's Corporate Responsibility Reports for 2019

The PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2019 are attached to this release.

Sampo Group will publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report and Corporate Responsibility Report in May 2020.

SAMPO PLC

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

Attachments

  • Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b6fe02d9-cc13-4c9b-bdaf-c6dd7cc965b6)
  • Corporate Governance Statement 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cd111952-77aa-4687-9aec-fe33ce058633)
  • Remuneration Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a5df905-d405-46dc-bff4-7896afb1fbd3)
