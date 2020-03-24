Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's advanced AutoRTG technology to continue to play key role in expansion plans for Oslo Port Authority

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 24 MARCH 2020 AT 10 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to supply three fully electric Kalmar AutoRTG (rubber-tyred gantry) cranes to Oslo Port Authority. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q1 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled for Q3 of 2021.

The Kalmar AutoRTGs will operate at Yilport Oslo Terminal, Norway's largest container port, alongside eight similar RTGs delivered by Kalmar in 2015. Yilport Oslo Terminal and Kalmar signed a long-term Kalmar Optimal Care service agreement in February 2016. Based on the agreement, Kalmar has full responsibility for all maintenance activities at the terminal including maintenance management, service execution, logistics, spare part warehousing and 24/7 support.

The Kalmar AutoRTGs at the Port of Oslo will be 9+1 wide with a lifting capacity of 50 tons. The semi-automated cranes will be operated from a remote desk and will include an automated positioning system that helps the operator optimise productivity by concentrating on picking and placing containers only. They will also include a stiff rope reeving system that enables precise remote control over the cranes, helping to speed up operations.

All automated Kalmar equipment run on the Kalmar One automation system. Kalmar One is a modular and scalable system that enables customers to choose the right automation level to support their operations regardless of equipment type, operation mode, vendor or automation level. The automation system has been designed to help container handling industry move towards standardisation, speed up automation deployment, shorten start-up lead times and simplify maintenance due to its modular architecture and open interfaces.

Svein-Olav Lunde, Director, Technical Operations & Maintenance, Port of Oslo: "We were proud to be the first terminal to deploy Kalmar's sophisticated combination of automated positioning technology and process automation, which has helped to make operations more sustainable, safer and quieter. The new cranes will allow us to benefit from the latest advances in Kalmar technology, and represent an important investment in our ongoing capacity expansion plans."

Mikko Mononen, Vice President, Sales, EMEIA, Kalmar: "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Oslo Port Authority with this new order. With Kalmar One customers can take ownership of their terminal's automation journey by adjusting the automation level of their operations at a pace that suits their business. Our AutoRTG system has already proven to be successful, helping our customers to automate and optimise their operations while maintaining the highest standards of safety."

