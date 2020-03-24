Precast Concrete Market Size Worth $145.91 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precast concrete market size is expected to reach USD 145.91 billion by 2027, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to exhibit a revenue-based CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the superior quality and convenience offered by the product is expected to aid the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Structural building components has emerged as the largest product segment and accounted for 36.3% of the market revenue share in 2019, on account of its rising use in affordable housing projects

Infrastructure is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, owing to increase in spending by various governments for development of public infrastructure

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 67.0 billion by 2027, owing to factors such as rapid urbanization, industrialization, and rising infrastructural development

Highly developed economy, growing construction spending combined with highly skilled workforce and growing R&D initiatives to encourage innovative products are the factors expected to aid the product demand in U.S reaching USD 16.12 billion in 2019

Precast concrete market key players are focusing on expanding their business in emerging economies in Asia Pacific to increase their footprint in high potential markets

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Precast Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Structural, Architectural, Transportation, Water & Waste Handling), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/precast-concrete-market

Key industry participants are involved in technological innovations for developing new products in order to consolidate their market position. Rising consumer demand for high-quality products are projected to open up growth avenues for the new market entrants during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the key regional market for precast concrete, due to the significant economic growth of the region. In addition, the presence of huge construction industry in China and India is anticipated to provide a large market for precast concrete products.

Manufacturers focusing on producing quality precast products to meet rising consumer demand for precast concrete. High competition in the residential and nonresidential construction sector has compelled market players to implement superior and low maintenance yet cost-effective solutions to gain a competitive edge.

Grand View Research has segmented the global precast concrete market based on product, end use, and region:

Precast Concrete Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Structural Building Components



Architectural Building Components



Transportation Products



Water & Waste Handling Products



Others

Precast Concrete End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Residential



Nonresidential



Infrastructure

Precast Concrete Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Singapore



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

