WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 Ticker-Symbol: R06 
Stuttgart
24.03.20
09:59 Uhr
0,522 Euro
+0,020
+3,98 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.03.2020 | 09:33
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Stirling AB (publ): Annual Report 2019

Clean tech company Swedish Stirling AB publishes its annual report for 2019 today.

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish clean tech company Swedish Stirling AB is publishing its annual report for the period 01-01-2019 - 31-12-2019 today. The report is available for download in its entirety on the company's website.

For further information please contact:

Sven Ljungberg
CCO, Swedish Stirling AB
+46 (0)31-385-88 -30
ir@swedishstirling.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-stirling/r/swedish-stirling-ab--publ--annual-report-2019,c3066657

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14881/3066657/1216425.pdf

Annual Report 2019

