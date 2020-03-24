Cardiac Care Medical Equipment Market Size to Upsurge Owing to Technological Advancements Across the Globe: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cardiac care medical equipment market is expected to witness an upsurge in the years to come. This is attributed to technological advancements being witnessed at a rapid pace across the globe. It has been reported that cardiovascular diseases are amongst the prominent causes of demises in the Western world and this would be the principal factor bolstering the market in the near future.

Moreover, increase in the geriatric population is likely to have severe implications as far as public health is concerned. This will give further impetus to POC testing, especially for cardiac diagnostics. The increasing usage of minimally invasive devices is the latest trend catching up. This is bound to boost the market further.

Market Segmentation

The cardiac care medical equipment market is segmented by type, end-user, product, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market of cardiac care medical equipment spans cardiac rhythm management devices, cardiac prosthetic devices, cardiac monitoring and diagnostic devices, electrophysiology, peripheral vascular devices, and interventional cardiac medical devices. By product, it consists of ECG (electrocardiogram), event monitors, Doppler fetal monitors, cardiac CT, implantable loop recorders, PET scans, stents, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), pacemakers, echocardiogram, and holter monitors. By sales channel, it's distribution channel and direct channel.

By end-user, the cardiac care medical equipment market says clinic, hospital, diagnostic center, and others. By geography, the same market of cardiac care medical equipment goes like Asia Pacific, Europe, LATAM, North America, and MEA. North America dominates the market; thanks to extensive spending on healthcare; followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increase in sedentary lifestyle (which, in turn, results in an influx of cardiovascular diseases).

Players:

The players contributing to the cardiac care medical equipment market include Becton Dickson Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Liva Nova, Biotronik, Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, Medtronic, CR Bard, John & Johnson, Cook Medical, Abbott, and St. Jude Medical. Avante Health Solutions' EKG machines are already doing the rounds.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Cardiac Care Medical Equipment from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cardiac Care Medical Equipment market.

Market Segmentation:

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Intra-aortic Balloon Pump



Cardiopulmonary Bypass Pumps



Cardiac Ultrasound Devices



CRM Device



External Defibrillators



Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Hospital



Clinic

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

