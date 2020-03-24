YouGov has updated on good H120 figures, with underlying revenue up 15% and adjusted operating margins increasing from 13% to 15% as the mix shifts further to the higher-margin Data Products segment. The group had cash of £27.2m at end January (lease liabilities only). With an online culture since the group's inception 20 years ago, it is better placed than many to satisfy the increased desire to understand what is happening in populations by corporate and state at this time of uncertainty. We have reflected a more cautious outlook for the remainder of the year and will revert with FY21 estimates when the outlook is clearer.

