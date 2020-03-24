Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896360 ISIN: US7960508882 Ticker-Symbol: SSU 
Tradegate
24.03.20
11:51 Uhr
886,00 Euro
+98,00
+12,44 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
879,00
895,50
12:04
883,00
885,50
12:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSUNG
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD GDR 144A886,00+12,44 %