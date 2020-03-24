Petra Diamonds Ltd - South Africa 21 Day Lockdown to combat Coronavirus

24 March 2020 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

South Africa 21 Day Lockdown to combat Coronavirus

On 23 March 2020, a Directive was issued by the South African Government requiring a 21 day national lockdown, effective midnight Thursday 26 March 2020 to midnight Thursday 16 April 2020, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country (the "Lockdown Directive"). The Lockdown Directive requires all non-essential businesses and activities to be suspended, and that people should remain at home. The full statement by President Ramaphosa can be accessed here: http://www.thepresidency.gov.za./speeches/statement-president-cyril-ramaphosa-escalation-measures-combat-covid-19-epidemic%2C-union.

Petra is currently carrying out a detailed review of the Lockdown Directive in order to comply with the measures required, which will involve placing its mining operations in South Africa on care and maintenance for the duration of the lockdown. The Company will issue a further statement in due course once its review and planning has been completed.

Petra supports the Government of South Africa's decisive measures to combat this unprecedented threat. The health, safety and wellbeing of all Petra people remains our top priority and the Company is committed to protecting the ongoing viability of its operations and the livelihoods of its employees, contractors and stakeholder beneficiaries.

