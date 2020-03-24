HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Covid - 19 Update and cancellation of interim dividend

24 March 2020

Covid - 19 Update and cancellation of interim dividend

The Directors of Hydro Hotel have been closely monitoring Government instructions issued in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus and have been assessing the impact of these measures on the Company's trade and cash flow.

With the official instruction to close bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues, and in view of the uncertainty on how long the closure order will remain in force, the Board together with the management of the Hotel, have agreed the following measures, in order to protect our guests, employees and shareholders and to conserve cash:

the Hotel is now temporarily closed to guests and a takeaway food and delivery service will operate

staff will be available to take calls for new and amended future bookings and to deal with any other enquiries

the interim dividend of 14p per share which was announced on 11 December 2019 and would have been payable on 30 April 2020 will be cancelled.

It is anticipated that these measures will be temporary and will be reviewed on a regular basis, with the Board reporting to shareholders any other significant operating changes to be made.

The Board wishes to assure all guests, employees, shareholders and suppliers, that the intention is for the Hotel to return to being fully operational as soon as Government restrictions are relaxed and it is safe to do so. Your forbearance and understanding in these exceptional circumstances are welcomed by the Board.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

