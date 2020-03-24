POINT Biopharma Announces Manufacturing Leadership and Search for US manufacturing site

Executive Vice President of US Manufacturing Operations Appointed

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. today announced the appointment of Todd Hockemeyer as Executive Vice President of US Manufacturing Operations. An industrial engineer, with operations and manufacturing expertise spanning over 25 years, Hockemeyer brings forward significant expertise in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, quality systems and regulatory affairs. Todd joins most recently from Radiomedix where he led the construction and operations of a full-scale commercial radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facility. Previously, Hockemeyer led Zevacor's quality and regulatory affairs team.



POINT anticipates completing its targeted search for a US manufacturing site in the next quarter and will be committing significant capital funding to build a state-of-the-art, GMP pharmaceutical facility. Along with capital investment, plans include hiring of a stable, highly educated next generation manufacturing and operations workforce. This investment in internal, wholly owned manufacturing capacity complements POINT Biopharma's announced clinical program set to begin in 2020 and positions the Company to be an innovative leader in end to end drug manufacturing, clinical development and patient access.

"I am excited to join the POINT executive team and lead the site buildout and US manufacturing operations for the Company. We look forward to investing in US jobs and building our team," said Todd Hockemeyer.

Joe McCann, POINT Biopharma's CEO adds, "We are pleased that Todd has assumed this important leadership role. His extensive experience in manufacturing leadership and business operations is unparalleled in the industry and we have no doubt will prove invaluable as POINT takes immediate steps to establish our manufacturing presence in the US."

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of best in class radiopharmaceutical assets. POINT is combining a seasoned management team with strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize radiopharmaceutical drug development and commercialization. Working closely with its scientific advisors, the Company anticipates commencement of its clinical trial programs in 2020.

For Investor or Media Inquiries:

Michael Gottlieb, CPA

michael.gottlieb@pointbiopharma.com

(647) 268-4160

www.pointbiopharma.com



