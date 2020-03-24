Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928619 ISIN: CH0013841017 Ticker-Symbol: LO3 
Lang & Schwarz
24.03.20
12:37 Uhr
327,45 Euro
+13,05
+4,15 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
326,20
328,70
12:37
299,10
299,10
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LONZA GROUP
LONZA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LONZA GROUP AG327,45+4,15 %