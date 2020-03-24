MEGA Helps Education During Covid-19 with Free PRO Accounts for Teachers and Students

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEGA The Privacy Company announced today that free 12 month PRO subscriptions would be available to teachers and students of verified educational institutions.

Stephen Hall, Executive Chairman of MEGA, said, "The encrypted cloud storage and chat provided by MEGA provides an excellent basis for continued teacher-student interaction, allowing effective remote learning."

Many educational institutions have closed in order to limit the spread of Covid-19. MEGA's platform provides the ideal features to allow students to continue their studies by connecting to teachers and teaching resources.

Recently a private school in Portugal quickly and easily shared folders to nearly 2,000 accounts, facilitating their remote learning activities.

MEGA is now offering all educational institutions free PRO accounts for all their teachers and students. This will allow them to

Upload and share individual files or complete folders of teaching material;

Open a MEGAdrop folder for students to upload their files to the teacher's account;

Have multi-party text, voice and video chats;*

Enjoy the privacy of MEGA's user-controlled end-to-end encryption;

Enjoy fast file transfers.

MEGA is available in Arabic, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

Educational Institutions should apply to education@mega.nz

After verification of their status, MEGA will provide vouchers, or automatic upgrade for the verified domain, to give all their accounts free PRO status for 12 months, which provides 400 GB of file storage and 1 TB of transfer quota for every account.

*Note: The number of participants in multi-party chats depends on the quality of each user's internet connection. We recommend a maximum of 6 for full multi-party video.

An IT professional working for a Portuguese private school reported to MEGA:

"I'm writing this e-mail to compliment your service. I've created a free account last Friday to help teachers, parents and students to be able to share work while we are all at home because of the covid-19 pandemic. I've shared folders to almost 2,000 users and I must say it's impressive how Mega holds it together, it works flawlessly and every single person that created an account after I sent the invitations are very impressed. I'm here to congratulate you all on an amazing platform, the best I used so far and free. Keep up the excellent job and keep safe. Best regards from Portugal."

About MEGA

MEGA's end-to-end encrypted cloud storage and chat service has stored more than 72 billion files for over 170 million users in 250 countries / territories.

MEGA is accessible in multiple languages from desktop (Windows, macOS and Linux) and Android / iOS mobile apps.

User files are stored in secure facilities in Europe or in countries (such as New Zealand) that the European Commission has determined to have an adequate level of protection under Article 45 of the GDPR, depending where the user is based. No user files are stored in, or made available from, the United States of America.

MEGA The Privacy Company was architected around the simple fact that cryptography, for it to be accepted and used, must not interfere with usability. MEGA is accessible without prior software installs and remains the only cloud storage provider with browser-based high-performance end-to-end encryption. Today, millions of business and personal users rely on MEGA to securely and reliably store and serve petabytes of data. We believe that this success is the result of MEGA's low barrier to entry to a more secure cloud.

