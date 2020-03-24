Growing Cases of Arthritis and Numerous Cases of Joint Pain Shall Propel the Growth of Global Joint Pain Injections Market, TMR

- Growing geriatric population is facing major issue such as joint pains and joint failures along with diseases like arthritis. These are the major factors that are propelling the growth of global joint pain injection market during the tenure of 2018 to 2026

- The global joint pain injection market shall rise from US$ 3 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2026, says Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a recent report by Transparency Market Research the global joint pain injections market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2018 to 2026. The report states that the market is anticipated to witness 8.8% CAGR during the estimated duration. Owing to the growth in geriatric population, the global joint pain injections market is expected to witness a massive influx of new players making the dynamics of the market quite intensive. However, the global joint pain injections market is anticipated to be quite lucrative as the market shall rise from US$ 3 Bn in 2018 to US$ 6 Bn in 2026, which is projected to attract new players in the global joint pain injections market. This shall make the landscape of the joint pain injections market highly competitive, says the report by Transparency Market Research.

Major Findings from the Global Joint Pain Injections Market Study

The hyaluronic acid injections segment under types of injection category is expected to dominate the joint pain injections market, in terms of value. The dominance of the segment is attributed to acceptance of the hyaluronic acid injections as an effective alternative for knee replacement surgery.

The knee and ankle segment under type of joints is projected to be dominated the joint pain injections market. This is primarily attributed to the increased prevalence and incidences of knee related disorders across the globe.

The hospital pharmacies segment held a major share of the market, followed by the retail pharmacies segment in 2017. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period, due to increased preference for hospitals for joint pain treatment requiring skilled workforce for parental administration.

Major Drivers Mentioned in the Global Joint Pain Injections Market Study

Growing prevalence of arthritis and various other bone-related diseases are the major factors that are propelling the growth of global joint pain injections market. As per a report by arthritis foundation of 2017, more than 78 million people in the U.S. are likely to suffer from doctor-diagnosed arthritis by 2040.

Osteoarthritis is another most common type of arthritis that affects approximately 31 million people in the U.S. Increasing prevalence of arthritis further boosts the demand for disease modifying treatments, which in turn is anticipated to propel the joint pain injections market during forecast period.

Demand for effective replacement for joint replacement surgery is also a major contributor that is propelling the growth of global joint pain injections market.

Challenges that can Impede the Growth of Global Joint Pain Injections Market Report

The report on global joint pain injections market by Transparency Market Research not just enlightens the readers with positive aspects of the market. It also helps them to cautiously monitor the challenges that might impede their personal growth. With the help of these insights, the players can deduce certain strategies that might help them withstand the impacts that these challenges might put in front of players of global joint pain injections market.

Global Joint Pain Injections Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global joint pain injections market. The dominance of the region is the result of the growing cases of arthritis in countries like U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the rising geriatric population in the countries is also a major factor that is boosting the dominance of North America is global joint pain injections market.

Competitive Analysis

The global joint pain injections market is highly competitive and largely fragmented. The nature of the market is attributed to the presence of several players that are actively altering the dynamics of the global joint pain injections market. Moreover, the dynamics of the market is majorly dominated by the emerging players of global joint pain injections market. However, this scenario of the market might pose a tough challenge for the new players that are willing to enter the global joint pain injections market.

To withstand this challenge, the new players are merging and collaborating with several players. These strategies are allowing the new players to acquire essential resources that can help them with sustainability in the global joint pain injections market. Moreover with these strategies, the new players can enter and get themselves established in the global joint pain injections market.

On the flip side, the established players are acquiring new businesses to enhance their production capacity and distribution channel. Owing to this strategy, the players can reach to new region and help their business generate more revenue.

The global joint pain injections market is segmented on the basis of:

Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Injection Type

Corticosteroid Injections

Hyaluronic Acid Injections

Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Joint Type

Knee and Ankle

Hip Joint

Shoulder and Elbow

Facet Joints of the Spine

Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Joint Pain Injections Market, Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare industry:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market - In 2016, the global market for rheumatoid arthritis drugs was valued at US$ 19597.43 Mn. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.96% from 2018 to 2026. Several therapeutics and medication have been developed in recent years, to relieve and treat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Most commonly used drugs are disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID's), corticosteroids, and biologic drugs. NSAIDs are widely utilized for the symptomatic treatment of rheumatic disorders. DMARDs are considered as the gold standard for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. Biologics account for a prominent market share, in terms of revenue, due to the considerably high cost of these medicines.

Viscosupplementation Market - An alarming number of individuals suffering from osteoarthritis (OA) has fueled innovation of next-gen viscosupplements. Companies in the viscosupplementation market are increasing efforts to deliver formulations that result in long-lasting pain relief. For instance, Articulate Biosciences- a pre-seed medical device startup, has gained expertise in the development of next-gen, cartilage-protecting viscosupplement that provides significantly longer pain relief to OA patients. The key to success in the market for viscosupplementation is longer pain relief and restoration of mobility in OA patients. Such innovations are bolstering market growth, where the market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of 2027.

Corticosteroids Market - Factors driving the growth of the global corticosteroids market include growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for topical corticosteroids, and surging investment in research and development. Companies are increasingly participating in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market.

