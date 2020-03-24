Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2020) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (the "Company" or "Aires") is pleased to report that the Company is diligent and is following all recommendations from Health Canada sources as Canada deals with COVID-19.

The Company's business operations, which is currently comprised of on-line sales of 4 products that offer protection to consumers from electromagnetic radiation is exceptionally robust. Sales are continuing without disruption as our supply chain for manufacturing has next to no limitation, and is running smoothly. In this regard, the Company is pleased to report record monthly sales from December 2019 up to March 23rd 2020, when compared to the same months in the previous year, with the month of March already having all time record sales with 8 more days remaining. Additionally, Aires has strong inventory on hand to meet the consumer demand the Company is experiencing. It is noteworthy that these record sales have occurred organically. The Green Space Worldwide Inc. performance marketing campaign is expected to commence in mid-April 2020, which is expected to bolster sales even further.

Furthermore, Aires is also pleased to report that the development of its new online e-commerce platform is on schedule and budget as is the Company's new 5G product offering.

"I would like to convey to all stakeholders that we are acting prudently with all the recommendations from Health Canada regarding COVID-19. We are complying completely. We also have the benefit of being a Company that is not a traditional brick and mortar store, but rather an on-line e-commerce platform that runs 24 hours a day, 365 day of the year. That said, our exposure to the current situation is somewhat limited in this regard" commented Dimitry Serov, President and CEO. "I would also like to remind our stakeholders that the Aires offering provides consumers a product for people who seek protection from the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. During these unprecedented times, people are increasingly concerned about their health and well-being which is only adding to this organic increase in record sales. Lastly, a further testament to our business model is the recent insider buying of Aires shares".

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires is an Ontario based technology company that is focused on the research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions to allow consumers to safely engage with electronic products of the 21st century. The Company is currently engaged in the business of production, distribution and sales of products intended to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic emissions, which is produced from electronic devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, tablets and electric cars to name a few. The Company has developed a technology that restructures and transforms electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. The Company's current principal products are the Shield Pro, Aires Defender Pro and Aires Guardian.

