Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0CA8M ISIN: US37247D1063 Ticker-Symbol: GGK 
Tradegate
24.03.20
13:09 Uhr
3,308 Euro
+0,497
+17,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,297
3,360
13:40
3,314
3,370
13:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA OCEANWIDE
CHINA OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS LTD0,010+18,75 %
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC3,308+17,68 %