Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G8XX ISIN: DE000A2G8XX3 Ticker-Symbol: GWD 
Xetra
24.03.20
13:14 Uhr
6,310 Euro
+0,030
+0,48 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,310
6,320
13:20
6,310
6,320
13:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG6,310+0,48 %