Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-March-2020 / 12:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 23-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 152.481 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49061 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 54338 EQS News ID: 1005527 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2020 07:34 ET (11:34 GMT)