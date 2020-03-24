Peak Health Center: Dr. Bomi Joseph Announces 2020 International Academic Scholarship

Dr.
Candidates must submit a 500-word essay detailing why they chose their field of study and how they plan to uniquely contribute to their area of expertise. A competitive essay will also highlight how they intend to give back to the community after graduation. The most compelling essay will be selected and one winner will be notified via email.
Please visit the following link to complete the application process: https://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/
University financial aid departments & education bloggers are encouraged to update their websites with information about this scholarship. Future disbursements are planned & will be announced on the scholarship website. Previous applicants are welcome to reapply.
For further details on Peak Health Center visit: https://peak.health/
http://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/
