Peak Health Center: Dr. Bomi Joseph Announces 2020 International Academic Scholarship

Dr. Bomi Joseph is the Director of Peak Health Center and an avid natural health researcher. As a healthcare professional, he understands the financial burdens of higher education and wishes to help support individuals entering the medical field

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Dr. Bomi Joseph is proud to announce the 2020 spring relaunch of his International Academic Scholarship Campaign for individuals currently pursuing a degree in the healthcare and medical fields. In its 2019 debut, the scholarship attracted high quality applicants and it was hard to pick just one winner. Therefore, he is accepting applications for his spring 2020 scholarship, effective immediately. Dr. Joseph will select one first-year student who is currently enrolled at a post-secondary institution and award them with $1,500 USD towards their education.

Candidates must submit a 500-word essay detailing why they chose their field of study and how they plan to uniquely contribute to their area of expertise. A competitive essay will also highlight how they intend to give back to the community after graduation. The most compelling essay will be selected and one winner will be notified via email.

Dr. Bomi Joseph reminds candidates that a letter of acceptance or proof of enrollment is required. Students have until April 10 th , 2020 to submit all documentation.

Please visit the following link to complete the application process: https://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/

University financial aid departments & education bloggers are encouraged to update their websites with information about this scholarship. Future disbursements are planned & will be announced on the scholarship website. Previous applicants are welcome to reapply.

About Dr. Bomi Joseph

Dr. Bomi Joseph is an experienced healthcare professional and the Director of Peak Health Center in Campbell, California. He is a strong proponent of physical fitness, measuring health, and making the healthiest food choices possible. He believes a majority of modern health issues are caused by unnatural lifestyle and habits, and that in certain cases natural herbs can be healthier and more effective than drugs. By using our body as it was designed to and staying connected with nature, most people can cultivate health throughout their lives.

For more information on Dr. Bomi Joseph please visit his website at: https://www.drbomijoseph.com/

For further details on Peak Health Center visit: https://peak.health/

