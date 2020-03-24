A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Infiniti Research's market intelligence and market research capabilities have helped companies across the globe combat business contingencies with agile strategies. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti's market intelligence solutions.

Amidst the ongoing crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, experts at Infiniti Research suggests that the American defense sector must increase their focus on the lower tiers of the supply chain. Production and delivery are two major aspects of the US defense supply chain that is likely to take a hit. The existing production processes may have to be halted due to the potential safety risks to the employees. Consequently, we can expect to see discrepancies in the logistics and supply chain of the defense industry. Although our industry experts predict that government funding is likely to keep flowing to defense companies, the real challenge lies in facing statewide mandated shutdowns. At this point, small businesses may be the worst affected by the crisis.

Want more insights on how we can help manufacturers in the US defense industry strategize their production and supply chain for the times ahead?

